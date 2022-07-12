A Cherokee County man was found guilty by a federal jury of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country, states a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Jacob Lance Pritchett, 32, was found guilty by a federal jury in a jury trial that began on July 5, and concluded on Friday.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that over the course of several years, Pritchett sexually abused a family member on multiple occasions when she was 6 to 9 years of age. The United States also presented evidence that on one occasion Pritchett sexually abused a different family member when she was in the fifth grade.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Pritchett is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Cherokee County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Pritchett was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
