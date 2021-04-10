Cherokee County man indicted in federal court with murder charge

TULSA – A Hulbert man has been indicted in federal court with first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Harvey Dale Murphy, 39, is charged with killing Kimmy Stipes by repeatedly striking her with a hammer on Oct. 31, 2019.
The FBI, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Mayes County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
