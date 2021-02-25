As of Thursday's advisory, there are 422,156 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The only county in the area to report a death from COVID-19 since the last advisory on Wednesday was Cherokee County, where a female in the 65 and older group succumbed to the virus. There were no COVID deaths reported from Muskogee, McIntosh and Wagoner counties since the last advisory.
811 is Thursday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 38 additional deaths identified to report. 26 of the newly reported deaths occurred since Jan. 1, 2021.
- One in Adair County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Caddo County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Garfield County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Greer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Latimer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Logan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Love County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Pittsburg County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Woodward County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,302 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
