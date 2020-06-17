Three candidates are vying for the position of Cherokee County sheriff — Jason Chennault, the incumbent, David Huffman and Mac Martin. Martin could not be reached. Chennault and Huffman answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1. Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
JASON CHENNAULT: "I believe my experience; my work ethic and the time I have invested in providing law enforcement for the people of Cherokee County make me the best candidate for Cherokee County Sheriff. I’ve worked for CCSO for over 21 years and I was Sheriff Norman Fisher’s undersheriff for 13 years. I have 15 years of experience in the administration of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. I’m usually the first person in the office in the morning and the last to leave. I rarely work 8 hour days and work many holidays and weekends. I still work investigations and patrol shifts when needed."
DAVID HUFFMAN: "I would consider myself the best candidate for sheriff because I am honest. When I tell someone something I don’t go back on my word. I have the business experience to run the business and financial part of the sheriff's office. I have the on-the-streets law enforcement experience to be able to run the law enforcement side of the department. I truly care about people, their children and the elderly. I have fresh new ideas on how to police our county and become more involved in the community on a community policing platform."
What do you consider to be the greatest challenge in the sheriff's office?
HUFFMAN: "The greatest problem I see in the sheriff's office right now is that the public does not trust the sheriff's department. They don’t trust that when they call for service that the sheriff's department will respond promptly and courteously, and then after a report is taken nothing else is done. There are financial burdens in the office but the sheriff's office needs a leader that has the budgeting and business experience to work within the budget."
CHENNAULT: "From an administrative standpoint: manpower. We are not shorthanded, but we will never have enough patrol deputies to cover the county in the way I would like. I would like to have more patrol deputies dedicated to nothing but proactive patrol. I have been able to add patrol deputies by reallocating manpower from other divisions while keeping the amount we have budgeted for salaries the same.
"From a crime standpoint: burglaries and property crimes."
Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
CHENNAULT: "I would like to continue to increase our law enforcement manpower, especially in our patrol division, because I feel the more patrol deputies we have in service at any given time, the safer the county will be. By increasing manpower and providing more coverage of the county, especially with proactive patrols, we will increase our visibility and cut down on some of our burglaries and property crimes just by our mere presence."
HUFFMAN: "I consider the trust of the community to be a top priority because law enforcement, if for no other reason, needs the public to trust them enough to give them information about crimes that are happening in the community. Law enforcement greatly relies on the community to help solve crimes. The budget is another great concern because you have to be able to work within your budget so there is enough money for fuel, maintenance and salaries throughout the year."
How would go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
HUFFMAN: "You have to be involved in the community on a level other than when you are called for service. When you tell the public you are going to do something, then you need to do exactly that, and if you can’t you need to make them aware of why it can't be done."
CHENNAULT: "I’ve been in office for 7 months now as the Sheriff of Cherokee County. I have already increased manpower in our patrol division by filling vacant positions in other divisions with patrol deputies. Our patrol deputies are the most visible employees of our agency, and the public has by far more contact with our patrol deputies than any of our other law enforcement employees. I feel the more patrol deputies we have on duty, the residents of and visitors to Cherokee County will be safer and better served."
What made you seek the position of sheriff or run for re-election?
CHENNAULT: "I was Sheriff Fisher’s undersheriff for 13 years. Sheriff Fisher was the longest serving sheriff in the history of Cherokee County, and I was the longest serving undersheriff. I am also the second longest serving employee in the history of the CCSO. Sheriff Fisher retired on Oct. 31, 2019, and I took office on Nov. 1, 2019. I am appointed to serve the remaining 14 months of Sheriff Fisher’s fourth term. I decided to run because I feel I am the most experienced and qualified person for the job and I believe there is nobody who cares for Cherokee County more than I do."
HUFFMAN: "I am seeking this position because of a huge public outcry for change. There were many people who came to me and asked me to run for this office long before my wife and I made the decision for me to run for this office. The people that asked me to pursue this office know that when I do something it is 100%. My heart has belonged to law enforcement since the mid '80s when I was a reserve for the sheriff’s office."
