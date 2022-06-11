JoAnna Jean Champlain and Noel Hunter will face each other in the June 28 Democratic primary for Cherokee County treasurer. There is no Republican or independent opponent for the general election.
Hunter and Champlain answered the following questions about their candidacy.
Q: Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for this office?
CHAMPLAIN: "The first reasons that I consider myself to be the best candidate for the office of County Treasurer is that for the last five years I have worked directly in the office, with the last two years in the position of 1st deputy. This position works directly under the current treasurer as second in command, giving me a broad working knowledge of how the office works. Secondly, I have an associate's degree in accounting and 18+ years of banking, accounting and customer service experience. I also have 10+ years of managerial experience and know what it takes to run an office efficiently and effectively."
HUNTER: "I have 25 years of county government experience. I have worked hand in hand with the treasurer's office to ensure all the county accounts balance on a monthly basis. My experience working with all the county offices with budgets and county accounting has given me the experience I need in running the office. County government is my passion, and I look forward to serving the great people of Cherokee County."
Q: What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that will have to be addressed during the next few years to meet the needs of your constituents?
HUNTER: Making sure that we collect and invest the taxpayers money so that it benefits the county. I will also make sure the accounts balance and are in compliance with the state auditor's office."
CHAMPLAIN: "The most important issue for our taxpayers is finding the easiest way to receive and pay their taxes. While helping our taxpayers is one of the highest priorities, the greatest challenge is then securing those funds, and funds deposited by other county departments, in the most lucrative accounts available while following Oklahoma State Statutes and adhering to the Oklahoma state auditor’s recommendations. Also, our office must take great care that our books balance with each county department so that there are no discrepancies with the intake and outflow of these funds."
Q: Why do you consider this issue a top priority?
CHAMPLAIN: "Ease of payment for our taxpayers is a very important issue, especially in times like we have had. With Covid, it has been difficult for people to get out and do the everyday simple things. Addressing these issues will help our taxpayers to avoid delinquency and other charges added to the original taxes.
"As for safeguarding the county's funds, making sure that the county is getting the best rate of return on investments and to be in balance with all of the county departments should always be a priority of any office where public funds are deposited."
HUNTER: "Without proper investment and pledges of our taxpayers money the county wouldn't be able to function properly."
Q: How do you plan to address that issue should you win the election?
HUNTER: "I plan to stay educated and informed with the ever-changing state statutes and investment opportunities."
CHAMPLAIN: "By offering payment options such as online, phone, mail, and in person, we have been able to ease the worries of how our taxpayers can make payments. We have also been rolling out E-statement delivery, which will help our customers receive statements in a faster manner. Many taxpayers continue to have financial issues since the pandemic, and while we cannot waive penalties, we can be understanding, helpful, and resourceful. By being transparent with our records and working with all of the county offices, we should be able to maintain the high standards in place for safekeeping the county's funds."
Q: How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
CHAMPLAIN: "In the event that my efforts prove successful, our taxpayers can rest assured that I would continue to operate the treasurer's office with the same standard and principles of our current treasurer, while always striving to improve and modernize our current office procedures. Keeping up with the needs of our county will always be our number one priority."
HUNTER: "The treasurer's office would be compliant with all state auditors statues, accounts would be balanced and your taxes would be collected by a well-educated and friendly staff."
NAME: JoAnna Jean Champlain.
AGE: 48.
HOMETOWN: Welling.
OCCUPATION: First deputy, Cherokee County Treasurer's Office.
FAMILY: Husband, William Jay Champlain; Sons Tyler, 29; Joshua, 8, and Kenneth, 5.
EDUCATION: Associates degree - Accounting, Heald Business College; numerous OSU County Training Programs - Basic Accounting 1-2, Investments & Collateral, and Open Records.
HOBBIES: Anything outdoors, cooking, traveling, watching my boys grow up.
NAME: Noel Hunter.
AGE: 54.
HOMETOWN: Peggs.
OCCUPATION: HR/ Accounts.
FAMILY: Husband, John Pat Hunter; Four kids: Daniel Dallis, Adam Spencer, Tyler Hunter and Amber Hunter.
EDUCATION: 1986 graduate of Tahlequah High School, numerous county government classes.
HOBBIES: Spending time with my grandkids, spending time on the lake and going on cruises with friends.
Key Dates
Monday — Deadline to request absentee ballot.
June 23-25 — Early voting.
June 28 — Primary Election.
