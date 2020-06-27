Cherokee County voters set pace in early voting tallies

Turnout for the second day of early voting locally declined everywhere except Cherokee County, which recorded an 8% increase from its first-day tallies.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said 293 voters passed through the County Services Building during the second of three days of early voting. Beach said he saw voters who typically cast ballots at their precincts on Election Day and wasn't sure why numbers were down from the 356 reported Thursday.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said 540 voters cast ballots Friday at her office in Tahlequah, up from 500 the day before. She said voters appear enthusiastic about an election that includes county, state and federal contests plus a state question asking voters to expand the state's Medicaid program.
Wagoner County election officials reported 505 voters on Friday, down from 564 on Thursday. In McIntosh County, 126 voters cast in-person absentee ballots on Friday, down from the 146 reported Thursday.
Early voting will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at county election boards. Precinct polling will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.