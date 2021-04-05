A Moodys woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash approximately 3 miles south and 1 mile west of Ponca City on Riverview Road, in Kay County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Haleluyah Fish, 23, was flown to Saint Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was in fair condition when she was admitted, the report states.
According to OHP, Fish was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima eastbound on Riverview Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Sunday when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, pinning her for approximately one hour before she could be freed. The vehicle's airbags deployed, and Fish was wearing a seat belt. The trooper listed inattentive driving as the cause of the crash.
