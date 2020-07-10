Cherokee County woman killed in crash

A Welling woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Patti Hall, 92, was pronounced dead at the scene, on South Welling Road at East 765 Road, five miles east of Tahlequah, the report states.
According to OHP, Hall was a passenger in a 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Mary Hall, 75, of Tahlequah. The collision happened at 3:41 Thursday in the rain. The cause of the collision is under investigation.The vehicle's airbags did deploy. Mary Hall was wearing a seat belt, but Patti Hall was not, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.