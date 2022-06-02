Cherokee CRC awarded $45M contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Washington Headquarters Services issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 24, 2022. Cherokee CRC LLC, Tulsa, was awarded a firm-fixed-price and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $45,010,000. The contract includes a three-year base period, three subsequent two-year option periods and a final one-year option period. The purpose of this contract is to provide an ordering vehicle for future design-build and design-bid-build construction contracts in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

