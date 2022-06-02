Cherokee CRC awarded $45M contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Washington Headquarters Services issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 24, 2022. Cherokee CRC LLC, Tulsa, was awarded a firm-fixed-price and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $45,010,000. The contract includes a three-year base period, three subsequent two-year option periods and a final one-year option period. The purpose of this contract is to provide an ordering vehicle for future design-build and design-bid-build construction contracts in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.