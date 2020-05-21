Cherokee Federal introduces Scout Health Security

TULSA – Cherokee Federal recently unveiled a new line of products aimed at addressing the global health crisis created by the Coranavirus pandemic, under its Scout Health Security unit. Scout Health Security screening, detection and isolation equipment were created to aid businesses, organizations and healthcare facilities in safely reopening and operating throughout current and subsequent public health challenges.
The newly announced products, which mark Cherokee Federal’s first product development and patent application, include the Scout Guard, Scout Protect and the Scout Detect. The mobile units use negative and positive pressure to create a protective barrier for airborne pathogens. They are also capable of both advanced and singular thermal scanning, as well as identifying and isolating potential health risks, provided they are not intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions on their own. They allow medical professionals to administer a variety of tests in a clean air environment, aided by Ultra Low Particulate Air, also known as ULPA, medical-grade filters.
“Globally, we are faced with a new era of public health security,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “Through Scout Health Security, our team has taken a comprehensive approach to provide protective barriers and effective solutions to reopen America. Our products and services are focused on helping protect those at the front line of any organization.”
The innovatively lightweight and mobile equipment was unveiled to Cherokee Nation leaders and medical professionals on Monday at Cherokee Nation’s Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation plans to implement the industry-leading health-screening equipment within its tribal facilities.
The flexible and adaptable booths within the Scout product line boast multiple configurations and increased mobility through a small footprint and lightweight maneuverability.
Cherokee Federal’s team of health science, technology and engineering experts design and manufacture Scout products at the company’s headquarters in Tulsa. The tribal company, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, maintains a long history of providing a wide range of support and products for government and commercial clients.
Information: scouthealthsecurity.com.
