Cherokee Nation is now accepting 2023-2024 Tribal Youth Council applications.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council was established in 1989 as a youth leadership development program that focuses on educating our young leaders about the Cherokee Nation government structure, history, language and culture. The Tribal Youth Council also performs community service projects, provides a voice for youth and develops experience for future tribal leaders.
“The Tribal Youth Council is a great opportunity for young Cherokees to be involved with our programs and tribal government,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “This program benefits Cherokee generations for years to come, as it teaches Cherokee youth leadership skills, expands their knowledge and so much more. It’s always exciting when we welcome in a new group of future Cherokee leaders.”
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 6 to be eligible for consideration. Applications can be found at https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/tribal-youth-council/. Completed applications can be emailed to lisa-trice-turtle@cherokee.org
“This program is a wonderful opportunity for us to teach leadership skills and provide these young Cherokees with opportunities to enhance their development as future leaders,” Trice-Turtle said. “Those who are chosen will learn about Cherokee government, culture, history, language and be a voice for Cherokee youth. It will also leave them with memories and experiences that’ll last a lifetime.”
New members will be comprised of nine students from the southern half of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, which includes Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and portions of Muskogee, Wagoner and McIntosh counties. Seven will be accepted from the northern districts, including Delaware, Mayes, Craig, Nowata, Washington, Ottawa, Rogers and Tulsa counties. One at-large member will be chosen from outside the tribe’s reservation.
Students chosen for Tribal Youth Council will serve a one-year term beginning Oct. 1. Their term will end on Sept. 15, 2024.
Interested students must submit a profile, answer three essay questions related to Cherokee youth and tribal legislation, submit three letters of recommendation and meet other criteria. A committee will make the selections.
To apply for Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council, students must meet the following eligibility requirements, among others:
• Be a Cherokee Nation citizen;
• Have a permanent address inside the Cherokee Nation’s reservation (or outside reservation for the at-large seat);
• Have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, be enrolled in high school, or college/university;
• Be 15-22 years old as of Oct. 1, 2023;
For more information on Tribal Youth Council, contact Trice-Turtle at (918) 453-5000, ext. 4991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.