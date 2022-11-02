Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Elder Angel Project accepting applications

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for its annual Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders.
Applications for the Elder Angel Project will be taken until Nov. 18.
“As a nation, we want to help provide for our most vulnerable people – among them, our elders,” said Crystal Thomas, Elder Angel Project coordinator.
For more information on the Elder Angel Project, call Thomas at (918) 453-5627; or visit the Human Services office at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah; or stop by a Human Services field office or a Cherokee Nation nutrition center to apply. Go online to https://cherokee.org/all-services/human-services/contact-us/ for office locations and contact information.
The Cherokee Nation is also continuing to accept online applications for its annual Angel Project, which provides gifts to thousands of children through age 16 who live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and meet income guidelines. Applications were launched last month and the deadline to apply for the Angel Project online is Friday, Nov. 4.
“We are grateful to provide this service for the community,” said Sally Wilson, Angel Project coordinator. “In 2021, the Angel Project provided nearly 3,000 children with gifts for the holiday.”
To view the list of Angel Project eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit https://webapps.cherokee.org/angeltree.
The public can also contribute to the Angel Project mission by visiting https://webapps.cherokee.org/OnlineGiving/Donations/create.
The public will be invited to adopt Angels from both programs later this month. Information about adopting Angels will be provided at a later date, including on the Cherokee Nation’s official Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/TheCherokeeNation.
