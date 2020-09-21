Cherokee Nation announces increase of government employee salaries

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said Cherokee Nation government employees will receive up to a 3 percent increase to their base salary in October and will also receive a holiday bonus.
The Council of the Cherokee Nation recently approved Chief Hoskin’s proposed $1.52 billion 2021 fiscal year budget, which funded pay increases for employees. To thank all employees for their hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoskin and Warner announced the merit increases to employees Thursday via email.
“The hard work of our tribal employees is something to be commended. Because of their diligence and commitment to ensure we provide the highest level of service to our citizens, even in the midst of great uncertainty caused by a global pandemic, we have experienced another successful year,” Hoskin said. “On behalf of our entire leadership team, it is our pleasure to present a merit pay increase to our employees for their outstanding performance and accomplishments over the last year. We value each role they play in delivering services to our Cherokee Nation citizens.”
This year’s increase marks the second under Hoskin and Warner since taking office a year ago. In September 2019, Cherokee Nation increased the tribe’s minimum wage to $11 per hour.
In addition to an increase in salaries, all eligible employees will also be receiving an annual $1,000 Christmas bonus in time for the holiday season.
