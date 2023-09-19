TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have named Dr. Beth Harp, a Cherokee Nation citizen from Westville, as the new Executive Medical Director for Cherokee Nation Health Services.
Harp graduated from Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and continued her education at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, where she earned her doctorate in osteopathic medicine.
Harp completed her Family Medicine Residency in Tahlequah and then the Primary Care Training Enhancement Fellowship Program in Tulsa through the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
She has been with Cherokee Nation since 2012, and last year earned her master’s in health care administration from OSU.
“I am confident that Dr. Harp, in her new role, will ensure the story of the Cherokee Nation continues by improving the health and quality of life for our Cherokee people for future generations,” Chief Hoskin said. “That mission includes overall medical leadership of our health system and serving as the medical expert on vital health matters for the Cherokee Nation.”
Harp began at W.W. Hastings Hospital and has since served as the Primary Care Medical Director and then Medical Director for the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah.
“As a graduate of OSU Medical School in Tulsa then through her participation in our Family Medicine Residency, Dr. Harp is a great example of the success we’ve had and are building upon with residency programs, partnerships for specialties, and the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation,” Deputy Chief Warner said.
Harp said she is excited about her new role, which starts October 1.
“As a Cherokee physician, I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with Cherokee Nation Health Services in my new role. Cherokee Nation has given me so many opportunities over my lifetime, including providing me with resources and support needed to complete my education and to start my career in medicine,” Harp said. “To say I am excited at the opportunity to serve the Cherokee Nation in my new leadership role would be an understatement. I am proud of our health system and look forward to continuing the progress that our incredible health care team created.”
Harp is succeeding Dr. Roger Montgomery, who is set to retire after 10 years of service to Cherokee Nation at the end of September.
Dr. Montgomery led the health system during the COVID-19 pandemic and was an integral part of the tribe’s COVID-19 taskforce, which later received national recognition for its innovation and impact on Cherokee Nation’s tribal communities, as well as at-large communities.
“Having worked with Dr. Montgomery over the years has been an honor, and I am grateful for all he has done for our health care system. Throughout his career, he has served as a mentor and leader to many of our medical staff, and hisexpertise and compassionate care have left a lasting impression on patients and colleagues alike,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “His dedication to the health and well-being of the Cherokee community has been an inspiration. We are so thankful for his service and he will be greatly missed.”
