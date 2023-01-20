Cherokee Nation announces return of spring education tours

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation is once again offering education tours for area students to provide an exclusive look at Cherokee Nation’s rich history and culture.
Reservations for the spring tours are accepted through Feb. 29, with tours taking place in March, April and May.
Education tours offered include the following:
Cherokee History Tour — Visit Tahlequah’s historic Capitol Square and the iconic Cherokee National History Museum. Take advantage of the beautiful cultural pathway that connects you to additional sites such as the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum and the Cherokee National Prison Museum, with the John Ross Museum just a short drive away.
Sequoyah’s Cabin Tour — Sequoyah, a significant figure in American history, was monumental in the creation of the Cherokee language. Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1829 and has been maintained and furnished to appear as it did centuries ago. Experience what it was like when Sequoyah actually lived at this National Literary Landmark. Stroll the surrounding 10-acre park and take in the natural beauty of Sallisaw.
Saline Courthouse Tour — Built in 1884, the Saline Courthouse is the only one of nine original Cherokee district courthouses in Cherokee Nation still standing today. Located near Rose, it sits on 14 rural acres, along with a springhouse and historic cemetery. Though it only served as a courthouse for 14 years, the site has a rich history and features rotating exhibits on the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. Tour the site and surrounding grounds to experience the history of Cherokee justice and more.
For more information or to book an education tour: Melanie Bench, (918) 951-9873 or email melanie.bench@cn-bus.com.
