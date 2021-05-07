Cherokee Nation Attorney General's office charges Tahlequah woman with election fraud, false personation

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s office this week filed one count of election fraud and one count of false personation against Lisa Cookson, of Tahlequah.
Cookson was volunteering for a District 2 Tribal Council candidate’s campaign for the Cherokee Nation’s upcoming June election, according to the charges.
Attorney General Sara Hill said her office filed the charges against Cookson on May 3.
“The Cherokee Nation takes these charges very seriously,” Hill said. “It is critical we enforce tribal election laws in order to protect the rights of Cherokee citizens and protect the integrity of the Cherokee Nation’s electoral process.”
Cookson is charged with fraudulently filling out and signing absentee ballot request forms without the knowledge or consent of voters. The investigation is ongoing, but more than 15 fraudulent absentee ballot request forms have already been identified.
Cookson was arrested on May 4 and is free on bond.
The Cherokee Nation has a General Election on June 5 for open Tribal Council seats in Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15 and one at-large Council seat.
