Cherokee Nation breaking barriers in television and film

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation, one of the largest tribal nations in the United States, is breaking barriers and disproving stereotypes by changing how Native Americans are represented and redefining how their stories are told.
“Cherokee Nation has a long history of preserving our culture, history and language by carefully and intentionally passing it down to each generation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee producers, directors, onscreen personalities, as well as crew members, writers, researchers, editors and others behind the scenes, serve as significant storytellers and culture-keepers in today’s growing digital age, and they are doing an invaluable service of deconstructing decades of inaccuracies and blatant misrepresentation of Native American citizens.”
In its six seasons, the tribe’s first-of-its-kind television show, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” has vibrantly featured hundreds of Cherokees from both past and present. The series focuses on helping preserve and share Cherokee culture, history, language, traditions and much more.
The entertainment industry’s award circuit has noticed.
The tribe’s cultural television show, which is often referred to as OsiyoTV, continues to be honored with numerous regional, national and international accolades for its trailblazing approach to sharing the real-life stories of the Cherokee people. OsiyoTV has quickly ranked among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry and recently earned four additional Heartland Regional Emmy Awards, bringing its total Emmy wins to 13.
“It’s a testament to the talent and effort of Cherokee Nation Businesses’ production personnel that they are recipients of the 2021 Heartland Emmy Award,” said Audrey Elling, executive director of the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy. “They demonstrate the skills and the heart necessary to achieve this extremely high level of excellence in their work. We’re proud that they are part of our chapter.”
In a direct effort to increase the presence of Native Americans in every level of the film and television industries, while creating opportunities for economic development and jobs in the Cherokee Nation, the tribe also established the Cherokee Nation Film Office in 2019.
“It is absolutely vital that Indigenous people see themselves accurately and authentically represented in all forms of media,” said Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “Cherokee people across the globe are doing extraordinary things, making a difference, and continuing our tribe’s legacy of remarkable resiliency and triumphs. It is an incredible honor for our team to be able to share these impactful stories with the world.”
OsiyoTV was launched in 2015 by Cherokee Nation Businesses and FireThief Productions to feature the people, places, history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. The documentary-style series is hosted by Cherokee Nation citizen and Emmy-winning journalist Jennifer Loren and is funded and produced by the tribe’s governmental revenue entity, CNB.
“Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” will debut its newest season exclusively at the Cherokee National Holiday the first weekend of September. Season 7 is slated to premiere, both digitally and on broadcast television, this November.
For information and to watch “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” visit www.osiyo.tv. To connect with the first-ever Native talent, crew and business/support database, join Cherokee Nation Film Office’s growing list of film industry professionals at www.Cherokee.Film.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.