Cherokee Nation Businesses’ $20K helps create memorable Christmas

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees are continuing an annual tradition of making Christmas dreams come true for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.
In addition to the company’s $20,000 gift, employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties personally adopt hundreds of angels to help fulfill unmet needs for children every year.
“The Cherokee Nation has many reasons to be thankful, but it’s important we remember our Cherokee families who, for whatever reason, may be struggling financially this Christmas,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is an excellent example of how our citizens, employees and businesses continue to practice our long-held belief of gadugi, the Cherokee spirit of working together.”
This marks the 17th consecutive year CNB and its employees have participated in adopting angels for the annual program. In 2021, the Angel Project provided nearly 3,000 children with gifts for the holiday.
“As a company, we take great pride in giving back to the Cherokee people and in supporting our friends, neighbors and communities,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for CNB. “The holiday season really magnifies the need for us to give back, and our employees never waiver in their commitment and dedication to fulfilling the needs of others.”
Children whose parents or caregivers applied for participation in the program are represented anonymously as adoptable angel ornaments hanging on Christmas trees located in various Cherokee Nation and CNB facilities. The Cherokee Nation Angel Project has successfully helped children in need for nearly 20 years.
“We are so thankful to be able to continue this tradition year after year, much due to the support of Cherokee Nation Businesses and their generous donations,” said Sally Wilson, Cherokee Nation Angel Project coordinator and recruitment and training supervisor for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. “Without the help of CNB, it would be difficult to assist eligible families. As always, we appreciate the support and compassion for our Cherokee families in need from our CNB partners.”
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project assists Cherokee children, ages 16 or younger, who fall within low-income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
