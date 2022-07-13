Cherokee Nation Businesses commits $10M to support Cherokee Nation Marshal Service

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Businesses announced Tuesday a $10 million contribution to the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. The funds will be distributed through one immediate payment and will support the organization as it responds to increased demands resulting from the McGirt ruling by the United States Supreme Court.
“This is a proud moment for CNB, and for me personally,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “We’re a purpose-driven company committed to supporting the communities where we live and work. As we continue to expand and diversify our business ventures, we remain committed to our shareholder, the Cherokee people. This contribution is a prime example of how our growth and diversification enable us to give back.”
The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service has criminal jurisdiction over 7,000 square miles of the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The tribe invested $30 million in fiscal year 2022 to expand its criminal justice system, upgrade criminal codes and maintain public safety. A report providing additional information on the Cherokee Nation's work over the past year to expand its criminal justice capabilities can be found here.
“This is the spirit of gadugi, Cherokee for ‘working together,’” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We’re grateful to the men and women of our marshal service, who work tirelessly to ensure our communities remain a safe place to live and work. They are the frontline for not only Cherokees, but for our friends, family and neighbors throughout northeast Oklahoma. With the increase in demand for their services following the McGirt ruling, it is vital that we show them the appreciation and support they deserve.”
The $10 million contribution is in addition to CNB’s annual 37% dividend to the tribe supporting services such as housing, health care, education and social services. The remaining 63% of CNB’s profits are reinvested into growing jobs, wages and business development that expands CNB’s business portfolio, allowing greater returns to Cherokee Nation.
CNB’s memorandum of action was adopted June 30, 2022, with full support from its board of directors.
Shannon Buhl serves as the tribe’s head law enforcement officer and was sworn in for his third five-year term in November 2021.
“We are working diligently to meet the needs of our communities and respond to the increased demand resulting from our expanded jurisdiction,” Buhl said. “While we remain committed and optimistic about the task at hand, we know it is work we cannot do alone. The support from Chief Hoskin and Cherokee Nation Businesses speaks volumes to the importance of working together, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve.”
