Cherokee Nation Businesses gives $20K to Cherokee Nation Angel Project

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees are once again helping make the holidays a little brighter for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project.
Cherokee Nation and its businesses are taking many precautions to help safeguard its citizens, employees and all Oklahomans against the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the Cherokee Nation Angel Project has created a full digital process, ensuring that applicants, recipients and supporters can participate from the safety of their homes without endangering themselves or others.
“Every year, generous donations from our citizens, employees and businesses help create fond holiday memories for thousands of Cherokee children, elders and their families,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The Cherokee Nation Angel Project is an excellent example of supporting one another through our belief of gadugi, the Cherokee spirit of working together.”
In addition to the company’s financial contribution, employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties personally support hundreds of angels every holiday season to help fulfill unmet needs for children.
“Our employees continually go above and beyond to help others in need,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer of CNB. “Supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project is one of our most popular annual traditions, and it seems particularly important this year, as all of northeast Oklahoma has been struck hard by COVID-19. We are proud to help create a better and brighter holiday season for Cherokee children and their families.”
This marks the 15th consecutive year CNB and its employees have participated in supporting angels for Cherokee Nation’s annual program. The company’s contribution helps the tribe’s holiday effort by providing gifts for children who might otherwise go without.
“We appreciate our partners at Cherokee Nation Businesses. Their contributions ensure all of our angels receive gifts and also provide us the ability to support more angels,” said Misty Blunt, administrative operations manager for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. “This project would not be nearly as successful without their help. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to CNB for helping our Cherokee children in need.”
This year, in lieu of adopting specific angels typically represented anonymously throughout tribal properties, interested donors can contribute online at www.cherokee.org/about-the-nation/donations by selecting “Angel Project” as the donation recipient.
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project has successfully helped children in need for more than a decade. The project assists Cherokee children, ages 16 or younger, who fall within low-income guidelines and reside within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
