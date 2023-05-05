TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation will host several events in May including a unique basket weaving class with a celebrated Cherokee artist, a summit for Cherokee youth, and two gatherings for at-large citizens living in Texas.
May 6 & 7
Cherokee Nation is hosting two meetings in Texas for at-large Cherokee citizens living in the Lone Star State. Come out and visit with Cherokee Nation leaders and take part in cultural activities!
• Saturday, May 6: Dallas, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Grauwyler Recreation Center at 7780 Harry Hines.
• Sunday, May 7: Fort Worth, noon to 4 p.m., Victory Forest Community Center at 3427 Hemphill St.
Tribal Registration will be on site at all locations for photo IDs and citizenship applications. Education Services and Cherokee Vote will also be in attendance to assist citizens. For questions regarding these events, call 918-207-4963.
May 6
Art show: This is the final day to experience one of the country’s most prestigious Native art shows. Located at the Cherokee Springs Gallery, in Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah, the Trail of Tears Art Show is the longest-running juried Native art competition in Oklahoma. Since 1972, it has fostered the artistic expression of Native American heritage. Purchase authentic works of art from Native artists. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
The Cherokee Nation WildLand Fire Program and Sequoyah County RFPD1 are partnering to offer a Community Wildfire Prepardness Day in Gore from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 50 S. Main St. Bring the family and spend the morning learning about wildland fire threats and how to prevent them. Smokey Bear will also be on site to hand out goodie bags, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
The Cherokee National Youth Choir will offer a free performance at the Diamond Daze Festival at 11:30 a.m. at the GRDA stage on the lawn of the Stanley Tubbs Memorial Library, 101 E. Cherokee Ave., in Sallisaw. Come out and hear beautiful songs performed in Cherokee by this talented choir. For more information, please contact the Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce at 918-775-2558.
Cherokee Nation’s Office of Environmental Health will be attending Miami Love A Pet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami Fairgrounds, 1129 E. St. SW, in Miami. They will be offering free rabies and parvo/distemper vaccines for dogs and cats, microchips for $10, free pet ID tags and free dewormer. For more information, please contact Lisa West at 918-453-5134 or lisa-west@cherokee.org. Vaccines are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please keep pets on a leash and cats secured in carriers.
May 12
Basket weaving class: Enjoy something a little different and get the chance to wade while you weave! Weather permitting, participants will sit outside at the creek that runs through the beautiful Saline Courthouse grounds in Rose while being given expert guidance by Cherokee National Treasure Lena Stick in making their very own single or double wall basket. The cost is $25 for the class, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose. Learn more and register at https://shop.visitcherokeenation.com/collections/cultural-classes/products/05-12-2023-make-your-own-basket-class
May 13
Come check out the Second Saturday Artist Showcase with Cherokee National Treasure Lena Stick from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah. Stop by to see this Cherokee artist demonstrate her traditional buckbrush basket weaving techniques. She learned her craft from her mother, the late Cherokee National Treasure Maxine Stick, and uses natural dyes, like walnut and bloodroot, in making her baskets. Stick will have her work available for purchase. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
A Run for the Berries 5K: Join the Cherokee Nation Wings Program for this 5K race beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Edna M. Carson Park, 1155 Hickory St., in Stilwell. The race is free to members of the Wings Program, but is also open to non-members for a fee. There will also be a 1K fun run beginning at 7 a.m. For more information or to register, go to https://runsignup.com/runfortheberries or contact shaina-kindle@cherokee.org.
May 17
The Farm Service Agency and Cherokee Nation will be hosting a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chota Center at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah for farmers and ranchers that still need to get their 2022 Livestock Forage Program appointment completed at their local FSA office. FSA staff will be on site to answer any questions about what documents to bring to your LFP appointment. This workshop is only for farmers and ranchers that have not had their 2022 LFP appointment with their local FSA office. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Ethan Green at ethan-green@cn-bus.com.
May 19
The Sequoyah High School graduation will take place at 6:30 p.m. at The Place Where They Play gymnasium in Tahlequah.
May 20
Traditional Native Games: The Cherokee Nation’s 2023 annual Traditional Native Games competition continues at the Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose. Competitions will include a cornstalk shoot, horseshoes, marbles and blowgun, which will start at 10 a.m., with hatchet-throwing and stickball shootout at 11 a.m. and chunkey at noon. Registration will be held 30 minutes before each of the games. Competitors in the hatchet throw, blowgun, stickball shootout, chunkey and cornstalk shoot must bring their own sporting materials for the games. All games are open to the public and are at no cost to the players or audience. For more information or to contact a coordinator, please visit https://thecherokeeholiday.com/community-games/
Saturday Social at Saline: Join us from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Saline Courthouse Museum for a day packed with entertainment and activities for all. Enjoy live music by The Hendersons and Friends, including Nathan and Shelby Eicher, art demonstrations, traditional and contemporary games, as well as a food truck. Bring family and friends for a relaxing day at the Saturday Social at Saline! For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
May 22
Cherokee Nation’s Summer Feeding Program begins today for any child 18 years or younger. Stop by the cafeteria at Sequoyah Schools, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, Monday through Thursday for free breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adults will be charged $2.60 for breakfast and $5 for lunch. This program will not be available on Fridays or on Memorial Day. For more information, please contact Deena Johnson at 918-453-5191 or Randy Bighorse at 918-453-5190.
May 24
Cherokee Nation is hosting the 2023 Youth Summit for students entering grades 7-12 at the Chota Center at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave. Students will participate in breakout sessions relating to public health, technology, culture and language, as well as experience panel discussions with Cherokee leaders and a resource fair. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided. Space is limited. Register by May 5 at http://eventbrite.com/e/606764237167. For more information, please contact Kasey Dirteater-Elliott at 918-316-1977 or Lisa Trice-Turtle at 918-453-5000 ext. 4991.
May 27
Early walk-in voting begins for the June 3 Cherokee Nation tribal election. The 2023 ballot will include Principal Chief, Deputy Principal Chief and eight of 17 Tribal Council seats, all of which are four-year terms. The Tribal Council districts include 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13 and 14, along with one of the council’s two at-large positions. Registered voters can participate in early walk-in voting May 27, 30, 31 and June 1. Please visit CherokeeVote.com to learn more.
Basket weaving class: Learn how to make your very own basket with guidance from Cherokee National Treasure Barbara Adair. Materials and expert guidance are provided to each participant as they work and learn how to weave reed to make a beautiful basket that they are free to take home. The cost is $25 for the class, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherokee National Prison Museum in Tahlequah. Learn more and register at https://shop.visitcherokeenation.com/collections/cultural-classes/products/05-27-2023-make-your-own-basket-class
May 29
Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex, health centers and satellite offices will be closed to observe Memorial Day. Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department and other emergency services will remain open.
Ongoing
The “Anna Sixkiller: The Language of Reeds” exhibit is on display through July 15 at the Saline Courthouse Museum in Rose. The exhibit features beautiful traditional Cherokee basketry by Sixkiller, a Cherokee National Treasure for basketry and first-language Cherokee speaker. Celebrating her commitment to Cherokee culture and language as a teacher and translator, the exhibit displays some of Sixkiller’s favorite works. A limited number of her handmade baskets are available for purchase. Admission to the museum is free and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
The “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” exhibit is running now through June 24 at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah. This exhibit explores the history of Cherokee Freedmen through a historical look at chattel slavery’s beginnings in Cherokee Nation through slave emancipation and the legal fight Freedmen descendants endured to win recognition as Cherokee Nation citizens. The exhibit includes some of the images and stories contributed by families in the Cherokee Nation’s call for stories. It also features original artwork inspired by the Freedman experience. Admission to the museum is free and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.
