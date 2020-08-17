Cherokee Nation contributes money for backpack programs

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation has donated more than $75,000 to 18 schools, churches and nonprofit organizations who participate in backpack programs that provide students with school supplies and after-school snacks.
The organizations partnering with the tribe for the backpack program serve 3,227 students, with more than 50 percent being Native American.
“Every year, backpack programs make a positive impact on the lives of children in need within the Cherokee Nation’s reservation. And with the current pandemic among us, these efforts are more important than ever before,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “We have been working closely with the Council of the Cherokee Nation to make these funds available and to assess the broader issues of food insecurity brought on by COVID-19. Nothing is more important than safety and security at this time.”
The tribe donated funds from the Cherokee Nation’s donations and charitable contributions budget. This year, partnering programs received $45.83 per enrolled Native student served.
The Cherokee Nation donated the following amounts to these Northeast Oklahoma backpack programs:
Hulbert Schools, $5,499.09
Okay Public Schools, $687.39
Tahlequah Schools, $6,232.30
First Baptist Church in Warner, $3,436.93
Chandler Road Church of Christ in Muskogee, $641.56
Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Muskogee, $2,978.67
First United Methodist Church in Muskogee, $1,053.99
Oasis Community Church in Muskogee, $1,374.77
