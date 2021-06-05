Cherokee Nation

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Cherokee Nation election results remained incomplete.

In the race for District 4 councilor, incumbent Mike Dobbins leads challenger Sarah Cowett, 112-56. 

In the District 2 race, Candessa Teehee leads Bobby Slover 94-88 with the absentee votes uncounted. Others vying for the seat include Jami Murphy, who received 51 votes; Dusty Fore with 41; Claude Stover, received 16; Tonya Teaney with 6; and Vicki Creel with one.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you