The Cherokee Nation Election Commission released the unofficial results of Saturday's general election.
Chuck Hoskin, Jr. received 10,566 votes (62.9%). Cara Cowan Watts tallied 4,008 votes (23.88%), Wes Nofire received 1,673 votes (9.97%) and David Cornsilk came in with 546 votes (3.25%).
In the Deputy Chief race, incumbent Bryan Warner is the apparent winner with 10,300 votes (61.54%) with David Walkingstick second with 4,901 votes )29.28%), Meredith Frailey third recording 1.147 votes (6.85%) and Bill Pearson fourth receiving 389 votes (2.32%).
For District 1 tribal councilor, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls led the field with 658 votes (44.46%), Dale Lee Glory had 578 votes (39.05%); Trae Ratliff with 155 votes (10.47%) and Brian Jackson 89 votes (6.01%).
For District 3 tribal councilor, Lisa Robison Hall received 484 votes (43.33%), Sara Drywater Barnett tallied 322 votes (28.83%), Joseph Tali Byrd with 114 votes (10.21%), Dyllon Fite with 83 votes (7.43%), Brandon Girty received 75 votes (6.71%) and Brian Speake with 39 votes (3.49%).
At-Large tribal councilor saw Julia Coates with an overwhelming advantage, receiving 2,621 votes (72.62%) while James Smay earned 443 votes (12.27%), Jared Coody receiving 350 votes and Craig Hood with 195 votes (5.40%).
Since no candidate in Districts 1 and 3 received 50% plus one of the vote, there will be run-offs in those districts. The run-off in District 1 will be between Blackfox-Qualls and Glory while the District 3 run-off will be between Hall and Barnett.
The run-off elections are set for July 8 with early voting set to begin July 1. There were no tribal councilor elections in Districts 2, 4 and 5.
The vote totals do not include challenge ballots.
