Cherokee Nation employees can make charitable donations through payroll deduction

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.