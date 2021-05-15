Cherokee Nation Entertainment partners with Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Entertainment is helping fight hunger through a new partnership with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and a contribution of more than $37,000.
The funds are being donated on behalf of casino patrons who visited Cherokee Nation Entertainment gaming destinations earlier this spring and chose to donate their cash out vouchers to the cause.
“Our company, alongside Cherokee Nation, has been a longtime supporter of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and it is a passion we share with many of our guests,” said Mark Fulton, president of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. “Players often have remaining change on their vouchers that they can redeem at one of many kiosks throughout the casino floor, but during the recent coin shortage, we began looking for alternative solutions. In just a short time, the generosity of our patrons generated a significant contribution to a vital community resource, and we couldn’t be more thankful or proud.”
Donation boxes were placed throughout each of the nine Cherokee Casinos, as well as Hard Rock Tulsa, from Feb. 23-April 15.
“Being a good and responsible community partner is an essential value for Cherokee Nation and all our business endeavors,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Collaborating with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma means some of our most vulnerable citizens – veterans, elders, young children – get regular access to healthy foods. We couldn’t be prouder to develop creative new ways to further the organization’s vital mission in northeast Oklahoma.”
Located in Tulsa, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma distributes food and other grocery items to 350 partner agencies in eastern Oklahoma, including food pantries, emergency shelters, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers, veteran initiatives and after-school programs.
“The food bank is thrilled to benefit from this fun and inventive idea to help our neighbors have more access to food when they need it,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Receiving these funds is just one way we work with Cherokee Nation to provide relief for tribal citizens and all Oklahomans who experience hunger or food insecurity. We are grateful for our partnership, which increases the capacity we have to care for our neighbors.”
In fiscal year 2020, the food bank distributed more than 32.8 million pounds of food throughout the 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. For more information or ways to engage: https://okfoodbank.org.
