Cherokee Nation executive director of Human Services retiring after 31 years of service

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Human Services Executive Director Marsha Lamb is retiring after 31 years of service to the tribe.
Lamb, of Hulbert, began her career with the Cherokee Nation as a family advocate in the Human Services department in 1987. After 20 years of working to improve the lives of Cherokees, she retired to spend time with family, but later returned to the Human Services department to implement a social services comprehensive case management model for the Cherokee Nation’s rental assistance program. Once the program was designed and successfully implemented, Lamb again retired, but later returned to oversee the Human Services department at the request of former Principal Chief Bill John Baker.
“Marsha has been a cornerstone of the Cherokee Nation Human Services department for more than three decades,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Under her leadership, the Human Services department has helped countless Cherokees families with emergency utility payments, food security, child care, and so much more. Marsha was also instrumental in guiding the completion of the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center. She has undoubtedly made the Cherokee Nation Human Services department more efficient while expanding the programs available to Cherokee citizens, and I want to thank her for her years of service to the Cherokee people. Countless lives have been improved thanks to Marsha’s leadership.”
Lamb will continue to serve the Cherokee Nation as a special adviser for Human Services.
“Working for the Cherokee Nation over the years and helping serve thousands and thousands of Cherokee citizens has been the greatest honor for me,” Lamb said. “I have worked alongside a great team of coworkers who are very dedicated to providing assistance to our citizens through the Human Services department. I am so thankful for the opportunity to have served the Cherokee Nation for 31 years.”
Jennifer Kirby, the Cherokee Nation Human Services director of Youth Services and Special Projects and interim director of the tribe’s Family Assistance program, has been named interim executive director of Human Services. Kirby, a Cherokee Nation citizen, has worked for Cherokee Nation Human Services since 2008.
