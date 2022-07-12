Cherokee Nation expands clothing assistance program to include college, career tech students

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation announced it has expanded its $150 clothing assistance program to include young college and career tech students to help assist with economic barriers.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today’s economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens.”
Last week, Hoskin announced a $150 school clothing program for Cherokees from birth to 18, making it the largest clothing assistance program in Cherokee history.
The expanded clothing assistance program is for any Cherokee Nation citizen from birth to 18 and enrolled in high school and now expands to those in college or career tech and up to age 22 as now eligible.
There are no residency restrictions or income guidelines for the program. Applicants must be a Cherokee Nation citizen as of July 7, 2022. Proof of high school, college or career tech enrollment will be required for applicants age 19-22.
“During the past three years under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan we have committed over $750 million in direct financial assistance to Cherokee citizens here on the reservation and across the country,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “This latest program will reach thousands of young Cherokees as they return to school or head to college or career tech campuses and is over a $13 million investment.”
Cherokee Nation Human Services will accept applications for the school clothing assistance program until July 29 at 5 p.m. through the tribe’s online Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.
Applicants who do not have access to a computer or reliable Internet and wish to apply for the assistance, can also visit any of the following office locations any time Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
17675 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, at the Cherokee Nation W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex Human Services Department
406 W. Locust St., Stilwell
307/309 N. Dogwood Ave., Sallisaw
Additionally, Human Services staff will be available for the following community sign-up events from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the dates below:
Muskogee: July 28 Cherokee Nation Career Services Office, 1305 S. Country Club Road, Muskogee
Peggs: July 19, Peggs School Gymnasium, 10821 E Hickory Ave., Peggs
Westville: July 20, Westville School Cafeteria, 500 Chincapin St., Westville
Marble City: July 21, Marble City Nutrition Site, 711 N. Main, Marble City
For more information on Cherokee Nation programs and services, visit www.Cherokee.org.
