Cherokee Nation extends deadline for National Treasure nominations

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation is extending the deadline for this year’s National Treasure nominations due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The honor of Cherokee National Treasure is bestowed upon Cherokee Nation citizens who have shown exceptional knowledge of Cherokee art and culture.
Selected recipients actively work to preserve and revive traditional cultural practices that are in danger of being lost from generation to generation. The award was established in 1988 by the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee National Historical Society.
Nominations will be accepted only by scheduled drop-off now through 5 p.m. June 12. For a full list of the nearly 30 categories or to download a nomination form, visit www.cherokee.org.
