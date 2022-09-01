Cherokee Nation Film Office calling for Cherokee elders, speakers, storytellers

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is seeking tribal elders and fluent Cherokee language speakers to help share and preserve their stories. CNFO is also inviting citizens of any federally recognized tribe to join its all-inclusive Native talent and crew directories, while “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” introduces OsiyoTV Spotlights.
The tribe’s film office and video production teams will be on hand during the 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday. The annual celebration of history, culture and art is held over Labor Day weekend and traditionally draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country.
The production team is recording stories offered by Cherokee elders and fluent Cherokee speakers so that the long-held tribal tradition of passing knowledge and language through storytelling will continue for generations to come. Through the Elder Stories program, the language, wisdom and knowledge of Cherokee speakers and elders will be securely and safely preserved in the tribe’s video archives.
Every tribal elder or Cherokee language speaker is encouraged to sign up to share stories or experiences with the Cherokee film crew at the Chota Conference Center inside Cherokee Casino Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
Cherokee Nation Film Office maintains unique, all-inclusive talent, crew and consulting online directories featuring Native American actors, extras, voice actors, crew, cultural experts and other industry resources. CNFO staff will be at the Cherokee Nation Cultural Grounds providing makeup and a professional headshot to participants who bring proof of tribal citizenship and register for the tribe’s talent and crew databases.
“Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” will once again be giving out its popular OsiyoTV shirts on Saturday at the Cherokee Artisan Marketplace located on the grounds of the Cherokee National History Museum. The tribe’s Emmy-winning cultural television series will also introduce OsiyoTV Spotlights, which give the public the opportunity to submit story suggestions or the names of extraordinary Cherokee Nation citizens they would like considered for upcoming episodes.
The Cherokee Nation Film Office launched in 2019 and became the first certified Native American film commission to open in the United States. Earlier this year, the Cherokee Nation Film Office accomplished yet another groundbreaking feat by offering the first-ever tribal film incentive program.
To learn more about the Cherokee National Holiday and to download a schedule of events, visit thecherokeeholiday.com.
