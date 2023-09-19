Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.