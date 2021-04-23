Cherokee Nation Foundation announces scholarship recipients

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Foundation announced today scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic school year. The nonprofit organization is awarding nearly $228,000 to 20 high school graduates and 69 current university students.
“In the past year these students have faced new challenges, with many families being impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. “These scholarships have become vital in supporting the success of Cherokee students. While the last year has been a difficult time for everyone, we know that these students will rise to the challenge and help contribute to a brighter future for all Cherokees.”
Applications are evaluated based on academic achievement, community and cultural involvement, and future plans to serve the Cherokee people.
New scholarship recipients and awards are as follows:
Cherokee County
Chance Chambers, Sequoyah High School: Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship
Macey Conner, University of Arkansas: Bill Rabbit Legacy Art Scholarship
Hannah Gaches, Sequoyah High School: Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship
Jencee Jarvis, Oklahoma State University: Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship
Kate Kelley, Tahlequah High School: Cherokee Scholars & Peruzzi Family Scholarship
Kaylin Littledave, Sequoyah High School: Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship
Jessica McKinnis, Sequoyah High School: Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship
Chelbie Turtle, Northeastern State University: Cherokee Nation District 3 Fund
Lillie Vann, Northeastern State University: Anna Belle Mitchell Memorial Scholarship
Carson Willis, Fort Gibson High School: Cherokee Scholars & Oklahoma State University/Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarship
Ryly Ziese, Sequoyah High School: Cherokee Scholars, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship
Wagoner County
Ben Replogle, Oklahoma Wesleyan University: Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship
Weston Cox, University of Tulsa: Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship
