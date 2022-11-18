Cherokee Nation Foundation expands test prep offerings to support future educators

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Foundation has further expanded its test prep offerings in an effort to best support Native students. CNF offers virtual workshops for the ACT, preliminary SAT, SAT and GRE.
With more demand than ever before in the education field, CNF is adding direct support for students working to become educators.
New workshops include the Oklahoma Subject Area Tests, or OSAT, and the Praxis Performance Assessment of Teachers, or PPAT. Both assessments are required for certification in the state of Oklahoma.
“Similar to our health care systems; our schools are in dire need of an expanded workforce,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “We need to encourage and empower students to prepare for these exams and become the best educators possible. These tests are key to not only bringing out their best, but helping get them in the classroom to bring out the best in our next generation.”
Partnering with Testing With Success, CNF is bringing a full lineup of opportunities in December:
Dec. 3 – ACT Prep from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Dec. 15 – OSAT Prep from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 – GRE Prep from 9 a.m-12 p.m.
Dec. 20 – PPAT Prep from 9 a.m-12 p.m.
The workshops are held virtually and are offered at no cost to Native students in grades nine-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens. Register today at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.