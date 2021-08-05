Cherokee Nation Foundation hosting ACT, SAT workshop

TAHLEQUAH – Native students preparing for the ACT and SAT national exams can now register for a free virtual workshop offered by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The Aug. 21 workshop is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success for students in grades nine-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
“The application process has changed greatly within the past year, and we are doing everything we can to ensure our students remain ready and prepared for success,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “We’re thankful for high-quality programs like this that also incorporate SAT prep, and we look forward to seeing the impact this program will have on test scores and college applications throughout Cherokee Nation.”
Students will be guided through each portion of both exams and gain valuable, copyrighted secrets from testing specialist Shelly Beaty on how to maximize their scores.
“We’re excited to once again have the opportunity to work with the Cherokee Nation Foundation and expand our reach with the virtual format,” Beaty said. “Our methods are tried and true, and we know that with the proper commitment from students, the impact the program can have is profound.”
Testing With Success has built its reputation on providing customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results. For more information, please visit www.testingwithsuccess.org.
Registration for the Aug. 21 ACT, SAT workshop is available through Aug. 16 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
