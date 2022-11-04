Cherokee Nation Foundation opens scholarship opportunities for 2023-24 academic year

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Four new scholarships have been added to CNF’s impressive list of more than 30 specialized, competitive awards, providing additional support for students from various backgrounds and areas of study.
“Last year, we reached record-breaking support for Cherokee Nation citizens pursuing higher education. It was an incredible achievement that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “But it’s important to remember that these scholarships aren’t just about the students who receive them. They are a way to honor the legacies of our loved ones, family, friends, alma maters, hometowns and more. These scholarships are a bridge connecting our past and present and help to create opportunity for Cherokee students to succeed.”
New scholarship opportunities include the following:
Frankie Hargis Scholarship — Applicant must be a Cherokee Nation citizen who is a graduate of Stilwell High School with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Jack Forrest Scholarship — Applicant must be a citizen of the Cherokee Nation living within the boundaries of Cherokee Nation and attending a state-accredited, two- or four-year, postsecondary institution in the state of Oklahoma. Must be a member of a softball or baseball team with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Levi Otis Teague, Hazel L. Teague, & Jo Ann Teague Memorial Scholarship — Applicant must be a Cherokee Nation citizen and have completed high school courses at any of the Oklahoma School of Science and Math (OSSM) centers within the Cherokee Nation. Applicant must have 60 credit hours, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and live in the Cherokee Nation jurisdictional area. Preference given to those who have a plan on giving back to the citizens of the Cherokee Nation.
Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship — Applicant must reside in the Cherokee Nation jurisdictional area, be a Sequoyah High School or Tahlequah High School alum, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, have 60+ hours of undergrad, and major in a field of science.
Once students create an online profile, they have instant access to a one-stop shop for all CNF scholarships. The system also provides students with notifications about upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines. All applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement. Students are eligible to receive CNF scholarships in addition to opportunities provided through the Cherokee Nation College Resource Center and other organizations.
The deadline to apply for 2023-24 CNF scholarships is Jan. 31. For a full list of available scholarship opportunities or to apply, visit www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.