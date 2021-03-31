Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5, for the Cherokee Nation General Election.
Pursuant to Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr’s existing Executive Order 2020-02-CTH, voters will be required to wear a mask inside the precinct and precinct officials will be taking all precautions, wearing masks, social distancing and precinct officials will be cleaning voting booths and sanitizing.
Cherokee Nation Election Commission provides voters some tips on how to make their vote count.
A valid marking, a filled-in box, is shown on posters at the precinct and inside the voting booths. If a voter makes mistakes marking their ballot, the voter should not try to correct those errors. Instead, the voter should follow the spoiled ballot procedure. The precinct official will issue a new ballot to the voter.
Voters are urged to take their voter identification cards with them to the polls. Voter identification cards will be mailed out in April to all voters registered in district. Your voter identification card can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Signature Book, and it may also help them resolve the problem if you are not listed in the Precinct Signature Book.
Voters whose names are not found in the Precinct Signature Book or a voter who disagrees with the information shown in the Signature Book may cast a challenged ballot. A challenged ballot is sealed in a special envelope and counted after the challenged ballots are returned to the CNEC office if the voter's information can be verified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
Anyone who is eligible, in line at the precinct at 7 p.m. June 5, will be entitled to vote.
If your precinct has changed, the information of the location is printed on the Voter ID card you will receive in April. If you think your precinct has changed and you did not receive a new voter registration card, you may contact the Cherokee Nation Election Commission, (918) 458-5899 or 1-800-353-2895 to verify your current precinct location.
Reminder: Absentee request forms are being accepted through April 16, for the General Election on June 5. You only have to apply one time to receive the absentee ballots for the general and the run-off elections. If voting in a precinct, you must vote in the precinct for which you are registered.
Cherokee Nation polling places
District 2
Tahlequah — Sequoyah High School Cafeteria, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah
Briggs — Tri-Community (W.E.B.) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road, Tahlequah
Lowrey — Peggs Community Center, 1105 E. Hickory, Peggs
District 4
Fort Gibson— Community Building, 200 W Poplar St. Fort Gibson
Muskogee — CARES Act Bldg. (Next to Three Rivers Clinic), 1015 S. 41 St. E.
Warner — Warner Public School (Event Center), 1012 Fifth Ave., Warner
District 5
Gore — Gore Police and Fire Station, 1201 N. Main, Gore
Sallisaw — HACN, 301 S. J.T. Stites St., Sallisaw
Vian — Vian Public School (BJ Traw Gym), 203 W. Hunter, Vian
District 7
Stilwell — Maryetta School Eagleton Activity Center, 470819 E. 810 Road, Stilwell
Westville — Westville School (Cafeteria), 500 W. Chincapin, Westville
Cave Springs — Lyons Switch Community Association, 86367 S. 4637 Road, Bunch
Chewey — NOAC Chewey Community Building, 64741 S. 4645 Road, Watts
