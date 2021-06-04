Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the Cherokee Nation General Election.
Voters will be required to wear a mask inside the precinct. Precinct officials will be taking all precautions, wearing masks, social distancing, and precinct officials will be cleaning voting booths and sanitizing.
Cherokee Nation Election Commission provides voters some tips on how to make their vote count:
A valid marking, a filled-in box, is shown on posters at the precinct and inside the voting booths. If a voter makes mistakes marking their ballot, the voter should not try to correct those errors. Instead, the voter should follow the spoiled ballot procedure. The precinct official will issue a new ballot to the voter.
Voters are urged to take their Voter ID Cards with them to the polls. Your Voter ID Card can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Signature Book, and it may also help if you are not listed in the Precinct Signature Book.
Voters whose names are not found in the Precinct Signature Book or a voter who disagrees with the information shown in the Signature Book may cast a challenged ballot. A challenged ballot is sealed in a special envelope and processed after the challenged ballots are returned to the CNEC office if the voter's information can be verified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
Anyone who is eligible, in line at the precinct at 7 p.m. on Saturday will be entitled to vote.
If your precinct has changed, the information of the location is printed on the Voter ID Card. If you think your precinct has changed and you did not receive a new Voter ID Card, you may contact the Cherokee Nation Election Commission, (918) 458-5899 or 1-800-353-2895 to verify your current precinct location.
If voting in a precinct, you must vote in the precinct for which you are registered.
Election District returns will be available on the Election Commission’s web page at https://election.cherokee.org/ there will be a link in the yellow banner at the top of the page, that will contain results by district and precinct.
Results will start to appear after the precincts report to the Election Commission office after 7 p.m. after the polls close.
