Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new Tahlequah storefront in Cherokee Springs Plaza

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation celebrated the grand reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah at its new location in Cherokee Springs Plaza.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. welcomed a crowd of nearly 75 guests for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday before the storefront opened to the public.
“Cherokee Nation Gift Shop has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years and continues to play a vital role in how we increase our visibility both within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and beyond,” Hoskin said. “That visibility has never been more important than it is today. The gift shop is both an example of our dedication to tribal tourism and our commitment to supporting and elevating the important work of Cherokee artists who tirelessly promote our history, culture and art.”
The additional space will support the gift shop with its continued growth and offer support for its e-commerce site.
“What began as one store more than 50 years ago has now expanded into three full-scale gift shops and various retail operations throughout our cultural and hospitality destinations. This past year we reached a huge milestone and surpassed a million dollars in sales for the first time,” said Molly Jarvis, senior vice president of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “Whether you’re visiting for the day or you’re lucky enough to call Cherokee Nation home, the gift shop truly has something for everyone who is proud to know and share the authentic Cherokee story.”
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop features authentic Native American merchandise, including apparel, art, books, gifts, jewelry and more. Hours of operation can be found online and vary by location. Shop anytime at www.CherokeeGiftShop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.