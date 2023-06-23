Cherokee Nation honors veteran in June

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation honored an Army veteran from Catoosa with the Medal of Patriotism during the June meeting of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.
Allen Earl Ward of Catoosa was recognized by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden, acknowledging his service and sacrifices to the country.
Spc.Ward joined the U.S. Army on July 23, 1973, and completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. After basic training, Spc. Ward was sent to Ft. Hood in Texas for on-the-job training where he was assigned to the 289th General Supply Company. Spc. Ward trained as a wheel vehicle mechanic and after completion of his training was cross trained in heavy equipment before being transferred to the 664 Ordnance Company. He was sent to many temporary duty assignments with the First Calvary Division and 2nd Armored Division. His last temporary duty assignment stationed him at Ft. Chaffee, Arkansas to assist with Vietnamese citizens entering into the United States. Spc. Ward completed his time in the service at Ft. Hood and was honorably discharged on July 22, 1976, with the title of Specialist 4th Class.
Ward was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
“It was an honor to serve such a great nation,” Spc. Ward said. “It was even more of an honor to serve as a Cherokee.”
Each month, the Cherokee Nation recognizes Cherokee service men and women for their sacrifices and as a way to demonstrate the high regards in which all veterans are held by the tribe. Native Americans, including Cherokees, are thought to have more citizens serving per capita than any other ethnic group, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
To nominate a veteran who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, call 918-772-4166.
