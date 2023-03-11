Cherokee Nation hosts free, interactive activities during spring break

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation is encouraging families to spend spring break embracing Cherokee history, art and culture. The tribe is hosting free, family-friendly activities throughout the week at its museum locations, including hands-on activities and a scavenger hunt.
Activities vary by location and date.
Thursday, March 16 – Hands-on, make-and-take cultural art projects:
Clay medallions at Cherokee National History Museum, located at 101 S. Muskogee Ave.
Paper gorgets at Cherokee National Prison Museum, located at 124 E. Choctaw St.
Garden rocks at Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, located at 122 E. Keetoowah St.
Corn husk flowers at the John Ross Museum, located at 22366 S. 530 Road in Park Hill.
Paper weaving at Saline Courthouse Museum, located at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose.
Soapstone pendants at Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, located at 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw.
The Cherokee History Scavenger Hunt is hosted March 14-18 at various Cherokee Nation museums. The activity can be downloaded at https://www.visitcherokeenation.com/events-and-exhibits/cherokee-history-scavenger-hunt, and those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a special prize at their final destination.
The tribe is also hosting two presentations related to its current exhibit, “We are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship.” The Cherokee Freedmen history presentations are offered at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita from 1-4 p.m. March 16 and at the Cherokee National History Museum from 1-4 p.m. March 18. The presentations are led by genealogist Nicka Sewell-Smith.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
