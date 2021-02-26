Cherokee Nation in Phase 3 of Vaccine Distribution Plan

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation has now moved into phase three of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Phase three includes all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federally recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services.
“The Cherokee Nation vaccine rollout is moving along quickly and available in more of our tribal communities so that we can reach more of our population and protect them from this deadly virus,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.. “Getting a vaccine protects our Cherokee speakers, our elders, our families and our tribal community.”
Vaccine appointments are available at all Cherokee Nation Health Centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office located at 402 W. Locust St., in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion.
“From the beginning our goal has been to provide the vaccine to everyone in our communities,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones. “We now have the allocations of vaccine that give us the ability to accomplish this and we couldn’t be happier.”
Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 24,000 vaccine doses.
“I highly recommend that everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said CNHS Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. “We need to protect each other and our communities. Getting vaccinated helps to save lives.”
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled on the patient portal. Appointments scheduled through the portal are for prime or first doses only and can be booked a minimum of one day in advance. Same day appointments are not available.
Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only for all established Cherokee Nation Health Services patients with a medical chart. Walk-ins are not available at this time.
Established patients can call 1-539-234-4099 to schedule an appointment for vaccination. This phone line for scheduling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.
For patient portal self-registration instructions and more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, or to find Cherokee Nation Health Service registration forms and the latest updates to the Cherokee Nation COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit health.cherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.