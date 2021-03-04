Cherokee Nation includes household members in Vaccine Distribution Plan

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation is now including all household members of Cherokee Nation citizens and households of any federally recognized tribal citizen into their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Cherokee Nation is in phase three of vaccine distribution, which includes all adults and those age 16 and older who are either Cherokee Nation citizens or those from federally recognized tribes and eligible to receive care within Cherokee Nation Health Services. This now includes household members of those that meet phase three criteria.
“Protecting our communities means vaccinating everyone and now that we’ve allowed time for those in our initial phases access to the vaccine, we are ready to offer protection to those in the households of our citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. R. Stephen Jones.
Since receiving the first distribution of vaccines in mid-December, the Cherokee Nation has administered more than 27,000 vaccines.
“Protecting our tribal communities means vaccinating everyone in our communities. As families, neighbors and friends, we are all in this together.” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “If every household gets vaccinated, we protect each other, our elders and our language and we can stop the spread of this pandemic.”
Vaccine appointments are available at all Cherokee Nation Health Centers. Appointments in Stilwell are available at the new Cherokee Nation office located at 402 W. Locust St., in Stilwell, while the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is undergoing expansion. For those children 16 and up, a parent or guardian must be present during appointments for minors.
“We are excited that we now have the ability to protect household members of tribal citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “Our vaccine allocations are based on usage, and our Health Services team has worked hard to ensure that we use all of our doses. It’s important that we continue vaccinating our communities so that we can protect them.”
Vaccine appointments can now be scheduled on the patient portal. Appointments scheduled through the portal are for prime or first doses only and can be booked a minimum of one day in advance. Same day appointments are not available.
Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only for those with a medical chart. Walk-ins are not available at this time.
People that meet phase three criteria but do not have a medical chart with Cherokee Nation Health Services can get a chart quickly and easily. This service is available at any Cherokee Nation Health Center or online at health.cherokee.org.
Established patients can call 1-539-234-4099 to schedule an appointment for vaccination. This phone line for scheduling is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays.
For patient portal self–registration instructions and more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, or to find the latest updates to the Cherokee Nation COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit health.cherokee.org.
