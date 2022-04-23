Cherokee Nation installs new pollinator homes at Cherokee Immersion School, Cherokee speakers’ village

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.