TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation invested $1.3 million to make essential upgrades and repairs to water and sewer lines serving more than 18,000 people in 10 counties throughout the tribe’s reservation.
Projects ranged from upgrading water distribution lines in rural Adair County and replacing worn equipment at a water treatment plant in Cherokee County, to rehabilitating water storage in Nowata and providing a generator for water supply wells in the Delaware County community of Kenwood.
“Providing upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure in our Cherokee communities is critical, especially now as we work to keep our most vulnerable citizens healthy and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Many municipal and county agencies struggle under the weight of budget constraints, and the impact of a global pandemic has only made it more difficult to maintain their crucial infrastructure. Working together with these community partners, we are able to not only care for Cherokee citizens during this health crisis, but ensure they have access to the most important of needs for years and years to come.”
Funding from the tribe’s Respond, Recover and Rebuild COVID-19 relief initiative supported 17 water and sewer line projects, all of which have been completed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified frequent handwashing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces as primary methods of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The waterline projects are helping to ensure these rural water systems can meet the demand for water usage and help to stop the spread of the virus.
The following projects were awarded Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover and Rebuild COVID-19 relief funds in Muskogee and Cherokee counties:
Muskogee County
Warner wastewater system, $180,000
Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 7, $60,000
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 3, $75,000
