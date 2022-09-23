Cherokee Nation launches campaign to seat Tribe’s delegate in US House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Cherokee Nation is launching a nationwide campaign to get its first-ever, treaty-mandated delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives seated before Congress adjourns in December. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. nominated Kim Teehee in 2019 to serve as the tribe’s delegate to Congress, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Council of the Cherokee Nation. The effort to seat the Cherokee’s delegate-designate, a position that was promised in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is past time for the United States government to honor its promise and seat the Cherokee Nation’s delegate, Kim Teehee, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Our history cannot be ignored any longer,” Hoskin said. “The Treaty of New Echota promised the Cherokee Nation the right to send a delegate to Congress in exchange for the sacrifice of our people and our ancestral lands. Congress’s obligation to our citizens is as binding today as it was nearly 200 years ago when the treaty was signed by the president and ratified by the Senate.”
The Cherokee Nation and its citizens are mobilizing across the country to call on Congress to act. Through advertising, grassroots mobilization, and public events, they will tell the story of the United States’ commitment to the Cherokee Nation, and the urgency to act, not just for Cherokee citizens, but for all Native Americans. The issue has broad support from Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the Native American community.
In exchange for about 16,000 Cherokee being forced off their ancestral lands and moving west on what became known as “The Trail of Tears,” the Cherokee Nation was guaranteed a voice in Congress in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota. One quarter of the Cherokee population perished on that trek, one of the darkest chapters in American history. The treaty was ratified by the Senate in 1836 and then signed into law by President Andrew Jackson. All that is left is for the House of Representatives to seat the delegate and honor the commitment the United States made to the Cherokee Nation.
“For too long and for too many tribal nations, the United States has failed to follow its own treaty obligations. Seating Delegate Teehee in Congress would send a powerful message to every tribe that the United States will honor its commitments to both Cherokee and all American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), chair of the House Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States. “As chair of the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States, I will continue to push the United States to honor its trust and treaty responsibilities.”
“As a member of the Cherokee Nation, I firmly believe the federal government must honor its trust and treaty responsibilities to Indian Nations. We are only as good as our word,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).
“It is time for Congress to uphold its legal obligation,” said Cherokee Nation Delegate-Designate Kim Teehee. “Once seated, I am committed to representing the Cherokee Nation first and foremost and also being a voice for all Native Americans in Congress.”
Article 7 of the Treaty of New Echota entitles Cherokee Nation to “a delegate in the House of Representatives of the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same.” Through this language the United States assumed a mandatory duty to seat a delegate in the House of Representatives for the Cherokee Nation government. The treaty’s obligation to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate remains binding today.
Hoskin nominated Teehee to serve as the Cherokee Nation’s first-ever delegate as part of his “First 100 Days in Office” initiative in 2019. Before being named the tribe’s vice president of government relations in 2014, Teehee served President Barack Obama as the first-ever senior policy adviser for Native American affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council for three years. Teehee also served in multiple leadership positions on Capitol Hill, including the bipartisan Native American Caucus in the House of Representatives, and in the Cherokee community.
Cherokee Nation’s effort has broad support on both sides of the aisle in Congress. It is also backed by tribes and tribal organizations across the country, including the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, United Tribes of Michigan, Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, All Pueblo Council of Governors, California Nations Indian Gaming Association, the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, and the National Congress of American Indians.
Cherokee Nation is calling for the House Rules Committee to hold a hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation’s delegate and for the House to swiftly pass a resolution to seat Teehee before Congress adjourns in December.
For nearly 200 years, the Cherokee Nation has held the right to send a non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives. The District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands currently send a non-voting delegate to Congress. Puerto Rico has a Resident Commissioner in Congress who serves the same role as a non-voting delegate. These delegates cannot vote on final legislation but can vote in committee and speak on the House floor.
Cherokee Nation is the largest tribal nation in the U.S. with more than 437,000 citizens living in all 50 states. The tribe maintains exclusive jurisdiction over its 7,000-square mile reservation in northeast Oklahoma and has a $2 billion annual impact on the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.