WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Health Agency issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on Oct. 25. Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions LLC, Tulsa, was awarded a $33,691,944 firm-fixed-price contract, to provide site-specific activities necessary to implement the Electronic Health Record System, MHS (Military Health System) GENESIS. This contract supports successful MHS GENESIS wave implementation at military treatment facilities located outside the continental U.S. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems-Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia.
Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions awarded $33.7M contract
- By Targeted News Service
