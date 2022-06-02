Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions awarded share of $10B contract

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division issued the following high-value contract information through the Pentagon on May 16. Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions LLC, Tulsa, will share in a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $10,000,000,000 across a five-year base period and a five-year option to provide military medical research and development services and technologies across four market segments: Research & Development; Research & Development Support Services; Regulatory Processes; and Translational Science Support and Services. The Defense Health Agency Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
