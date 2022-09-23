Cherokee Nation partnering with AmeriCorps to hire tutors at Head Starts across the reservation

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for tutor positions at several Cherokee Nation Early Head Start and Head Start programs throughout the 14-county reservation.
This program is in partnership and funded through AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. Each year, AmeriCorps allocates a portion of its funding to federally recognized American Indian and Alaskan Native tribes to fund needed programs.
The Cherokee Nation and AmeriCorps education project is to employ 25 individuals, who will deliver personal tutoring for improving school readiness to kids who are 2 years old to 5 years old, located at Cherokee Nation Early Head Start and Head Start programs throughout the reservation. Job responsibilities include, delivering one-on-one or small group tutoring for specified students and also working with students to provide physical, social, emotional and cognitive development.
“We look forward to the partnership with AmeriCorps in helping our Cherokee children create a strong foundation in their early learning years,” said Cherokee Nation Education Services Executive Director Mark Vance.
Requirements for the applicant include:
• Be a minimum of 17 years of age with a high school diploma or GED.
• Must be a citizen of the United States, a U.S. national or lawful permanent resident.
• Commit to working a minimum of 1,700 hours from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.
“Providing individualized educational support to our young tribal students based on identified gaps is an investment in theirs and our future,” Cherokee Nation Education Services Grant Program Director Lacee Jarvis said.
Tutor positions will be open at the Stilwell, Tahlequah, Jay, Pryor, Salina and Nowata Early Head Start sites. Positions at the Tahlequah, Kenwood, Salina and Shady Grove Head Starts will also have available positions.
In 2021, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner signed the Verna D. Thompson Early Childhood Education Act with the support of the Council of the Cherokee Nation, creating a historic investment of $40 million to help replace or rehabilitate Cherokee Nation Head Start centers across the tribe’s reservation. Cherokee Nation Head Start centers planned for construction are Tahlequah, Nowata, Kenwood, Jay, Cherry Tree, Redbird, Salina and Pryor.
“We are also undertaking comprehensive reviews of all early childhood education services for Cherokee citizens to help identify and fix any issues that might exist, and to expand on the many successes of our early childhood programs,” Hoskin said. “The first years of any child’s life should be spent in nurturing, enriching environments. Cherokee Nation already has an amazing team of early childhood educators and support staff, and through our latest efforts, supported by our partnership with AmeriCorps, we will have the tools we need to create state-of-the-art learning environments so our youngest Cherokees continue thriving.”
Cherokee Nation serves approximately 900 children across the reservation through its Head Start program.
Applications for the tutor positions can be picked up in person at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah inside the Education Administration office or they can be found online at https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/americorps-program/.
Information: Lacee Jarvis at lacee-jarvis@cherokee.org or at (918) 453-5522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.