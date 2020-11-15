Cherokee Nation prepares for upcoming election

Cherokee Nation Election Commission will be conducting the 2021 General Election of the Cherokee Nation on June 5. The Tribal Council seats open for office are Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, and one At-Large Council seat. Cherokee citizens interested in running for office may pick up a candidate packet beginning Dec. 1. All registered Freedman citizens who are registered to vote are eligible to run for the offices up this year. The filing period for candidates will begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 1, and will continue through Feb. 4, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declaration of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office: 17763 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission will begin accepting Absentee Ballot request forms Jan. 4-April 16. The Absentee Ballot request forms will be available from the Election Commission Office and online at cherokee.org/elections.aspx.
The closing date of Voter Registration Applications will be March 31. Voter Registration Applications will be available from the Election Commission Office and online at cherokee.org/elections.aspx. If a voter has changed their address, name, or any other information, they will need to submit a new Voter Registration Application to update their records. The elections in 2021 will be district elections, and you must reside at an address located within that district of the Council seat.
Persons who are citizens of the Cherokee Nation and at least 18 years of age prior to or on the Election Day may apply to become a registered voter. Provided that Tribal citizens that are 17 years old and can show that their birthdate is prior to the date of the election shall be allowed to register to vote.
The exception is “New applicants under the age of 25 who reside outside the boundaries may select to register at-large or in a district of your choice; but this selection must be made at the time of your signing of this Voter Registration Form.” It is very important to check your voter registration information that the Election Commission has on file for you establishing your district assignment for voting purposes.
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission office hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The office is located at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1188, Tahlequah, OK 74465. You can call (918) 458-5899 or toll free at (800) 353-2895, by fax at (918) 458-6101, or e-mail at election-commission@cherokee.org.
