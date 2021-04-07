Cherokee Nation provides record $6.3M to 107 school districts during virtual Public School Appreciation Day

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation presented more than $6.3 million to 107 school districts during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day held in a virtual format Wednesday. This year’s disbursement is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002.
Aside from the millions of dollars the Cherokee Nation provides to the state of Oklahoma for education funding each year through the tribal-state gaming compact, the Cherokee Nation also allocates 38 percent of its annual car tag revenue directly to education.
“In order to have a bright future, we need to have a lot of our energy dedicated to the cause of education,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This past year has been particularly challenging to school teachers, administrators, students and parents alike as we navigated the worst public health crisis in generations. I’m proud that our tribal government not only continues to support public schools, but that we also continue to expand our working relationships with those schools, finding more and more ways to offer assistance throughout the year. By doing this, we help guide the next generation to that bright future we all want them to have.”
Each school district makes the decision on how to use the funding for their schools. In the past years, schools have used the funds to cover anything from teacher salaries, facilities, operations, technology improvements or school programs. Many schools also used tribal car tag dollars to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 over the past year.
For Westville Schools in Adair County, the Cherokee Nation tribal car tag dollars support the district’s COVID-19 protocols as well as the drivers education program that was started in recent years, according to Superintendent Terry Heustis.
“The Cherokee Nation has always helped Westville Public Schools. We have received a drivers education car, masks and PPE to help during COVID-19, along with extra funding to help us deal with COVID,” Heustis said. “Of course, we also receive motor vehicle tag money that has no strings attached and we have used it in multiple ways over the years. It always comes when we need an extra hand. The Cherokee Nation is always finding ways to help our Cherokee students, but they also help take care of all of our students. It is a great relationship and we can't thank the Cherokee Nation enough for all of their help.”
School districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, yet funding benefits all students.
“The Cherokee Nation Administration and the Council of the Cherokee Nation continues to remain committed to the safety, welfare and learning of all students located within our reservation boundaries,” said Executive Director of Cherokee Nation Education Services Corey Bunch. “There are over 30,000 Cherokee students attending schools inside of Cherokee Nation, and this year over $6.3 million will go to public schools from the MVT funds to address the needs of all students.”
During Wednesday’s event, Bunch also announced that the Cherokee Nation will soon begin providing a virtual tutoring service for all students within in the tribe’s reservation in grades K-12, regardless of whether they are a tribal citizen. The Cherokee Nation will offer the service through Varsity Tutors, a company committed to assessing every student’s unique needs and learning styles and connecting them with a tutor best fit to work with the student. Cherokee Nation will work directly with schools in the tribe’s reservation to offer the tutoring service to students, and more details about this program will be announced at a future date.
Since 2002, the Cherokee Nation has awarded school districts in northeastern Oklahoma $68.6 million in education contributions from car tag revenue.
These counties received funds totaling the following amounts during the 2021 Public School Appreciation Day event:
Adair – $529,277
Cherokee – $921,784
Craig – $164,340
Delaware – $416,387
Mayes – $545,993
Muskogee – $591,366
Nowata – $104,422
Osage – $2,822
Ottawa – $111,369
Rogers – $627,838
Sequoyah – $533,401
Tulsa – $1,327,317
Wagoner – $213,404
Washington – $216,660
